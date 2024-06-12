2 vehicles totaled when car fails to yield in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two vehicles were totaled Wednesday morning in DeKalb County after a car failed to yield to an SUV.

Just before 7 a.m., 23-year-old Jeremiah Hildebrant pulled his 2015 Hyundai Genesis out in front of 22-year-old William Berning’s 2013 Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of County Roads 327 and 60.

Hildebrant was cited for failure to yield and driving with an expired registration.

Both Berning and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to a local hopsital with minor injuries.

DeKalb County Highway was dispatched and arrived on scene to replace a stop sign, a road name marker and a roadway marker.