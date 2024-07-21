U.S. Army Veteran Receives New Ride With Adaptive Controls To Continue His Independence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – A decorated U.S. Army veteran who was paralyzed in a training accident experienced a life-changing event on Sunday morning. The presentation of an adaptive vehicle that will provide him independence.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program provided Staff Sergeant Karlton Berry a modified Chevrolet K1500 that is outfitted with an automatic seating system to transfer himself into the vehicle, mechanical hand controls and a hoist to lift his wheelchair.

Staff Sergeant Karlton Berry, a single father of three children, entered the U.S. Army in 2005 and served for 13 years as an Intelligence Analyst with the National Security Agency. He was deployed to Afghanistan for one year and also to Korea. Berry earned the Combat Action Badge, Joint Service Achievement Medal, and Afghanistan and Korea Service Ribbons. He was a drill sergeant at Ft. Still, Oklahoma for three years before his retirement in 2018.

Berry was injured from a 50-foot fall that crushed his spine, leaving him paralyzed. However, since then, Berry teamed up with Paralyzed Veterans of America, allowing him to be able to go hunting, fishing, trap-shooting, participate in cycling activities and learn how to kayak.

On Sunday, Staff Sergeant Berry gained a little more freedom with his new truck that was unveiled at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

To this day, since the inception of National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program in 2007, members have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47-million dollars.