U.S. Economy Added 57,000 Jobs in June; Unemployment Holds at 4.2%

WASHINGTON (WOWO): Hiring across the U.S. economy remained modest in June as employers added 57,000 jobs while the nation’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, according to the latest Employment Situation report released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The June job gain was generally in line with the average monthly increase over the past year, though it reflected a slower pace of hiring than seen earlier this spring.

Professional and business services led employment growth by adding 36,000 jobs, continuing a recovery that has produced 172,000 new positions since October 2025. Social assistance added another 25,000 jobs, including 17,000 in individual and family services.

Health care also continued to expand, adding 22,000 jobs during the month. While the sector remains one of the strongest contributors to job growth, June’s increase was below its average monthly gain over the past year.

Leisure and hospitality was the biggest drag on employment, losing 61,000 jobs in June as seasonal hiring came in weaker than expected. Overall employment in the industry has remained relatively flat throughout 2026.

The report showed little change in employment across most other major industries, including manufacturing, construction, retail trade, transportation, financial activities, and government.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2%, with approximately 7.1 million Americans unemployed. Jobless rates for major demographic groups—including men, women, teenagers, and workers of different racial and ethnic backgrounds—also saw little movement during the month.

Long-term unemployment remained elevated, with 1.9 million Americans unemployed for 27 weeks or longer. That figure has increased by 286,000 over the past year and now represents more than 27% of all unemployed workers.

The labor force participation rate slipped to 61.5% in June, while the employment-population ratio edged down to 59.0%.

Average hourly earnings continued to climb, increasing 13 cents to $37.64. Wages are now up 3.5% compared to one year ago. The average workweek for private-sector employees remained unchanged at 34.3 hours.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised employment figures for the previous two months. April’s job gains were lowered from 179,000 to 148,000, while May’s total was revised down from 172,000 to 129,000. Combined, the revisions reduced previously reported job growth by 74,000 positions.

The next monthly Employment Situation report is scheduled for release on Friday, August 7.