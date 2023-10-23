UAW Expands Strike to Include Key Stellantis Truck Plant

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company. The union’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford started after its contract with the companies expired in mid-September.

UAW President Shawn Fain said in his update to union workers on Oct. 13 that leaders will no longer wait until Fridays to announce expanded strikes.

Then on Oct. 20, Fain said while the automakers have increased their wage and benefit offers, he believes the union can gain more if it holds out longer in contract talks. He did not announce any additional strike expansions that day but warned they could be announced in the coming days depending on progress with contract negotiations.

During that update, Fain said the companies keep touting that they’ve made record offers to the UAW, he said they’re insufficient to make up for how much ground workers have lost during the past two decades. Each time the automakers make an offer, Fain said, they insist it’s the best they can do, only to return days later with a better offer.