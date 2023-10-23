October 23, 2023
122nd Fighter Wing Unveils Two New F-16 Fighting Falcons

Photo supplied / WOWO's Josh Williams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – You may remember 20 years ago, before the Air Guard transitioned to the A-10, the F-16’s roamed the skies across the Summit City.

On Friday, two F-16 Fighting Falcons landed at the Air National Guard Base by the Fort Wayne Airport.

Colonel Josh Waggoner, Commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, said at the official ceremony on Saturday that they are just 2 of 41 that will call Fort Wayne home by Christmas of 2024.

Airman and lawmakers were on hand to see the new aircraft up close. The fighter wing officials say they are looking at the future, with the hope of eventually bringing in the F-35’s.

According to officials, the Blacksnakes F-16 Fighting Falcons will be ready for action by April of 2026.

On paper, the F-16 can fly at Mach 2 (1,500 mph) across more than 2,000 miles, delivering its weapons with accuracy, defending itself against enemy aircraft. It also can be used to locate targets in all weather conditions and can detect low flying aircraft in radar ground clutter.

Each of the F-16 A/B aircraft cost around $14.6 million a piece. While the F-16 C/D are $18.8 million per jet.

