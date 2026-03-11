Ukraine Is Sending Anti-Drone Military Experts To The Middle East

(AP) — Three fully equipped teams will arrive this week in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists Tuesday.

Answering a follow-up question, Zelenskyy’s communications advisor said an expert team was also being sent to a U.S. base in Jordan. A senior Ukrainian official confirmed that these are military personnel.

Zelenskyy did not elaborate on the teams’ makeup or exact mission.

Last week, he said the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East were seeking Ukraine’s expertise in countering Iran’s Shahed drones.

Russia has fired tens of thousands of Shaheds at Ukraine since it invaded its neighbor just over four years ago.