Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal U.S. 33 Work Zone Crash

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WOWO) — A construction flagger was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in a work zone along U.S. Route 33 in Auglaize County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wapakoneta Post identified the victim as 58-year-old Troy Ray of Clyde, Ohio. Troopers said Ray was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

Investigators said the crash happened around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in Clay Township on U.S. 33, just east of State Route 65 near St. Johns.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ray was working as a flagger in the eastbound lanes of a construction zone when he was struck by an eastbound 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep was driven by 35-year-old Tyler Joseph of West Liberty, Ohio.

Troopers said Joseph was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been factors in the collision.

Ray was transported from the scene to Eley Funeral Home in Wapakoneta.

The crash investigation remains ongoing. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County CERT, the Ohio Department of Transportation, St. Johns Fire and EMS, the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office and Tops Towing.

The incident comes as transportation officials continue efforts to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention in active construction zones, where roadside workers often operate just feet from moving traffic.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the crash. Next-of-kin notification has been completed.