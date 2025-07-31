July 30, 2025
Indiana News

Underage Speedster

by Network Indiana0
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WOWO) — Johnson County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man after he was caught driving drunk and going 140 mph on the interstate.

Cohen Frederick was arrested late Tuesday night near Smith Valley Road and Interstate 69. A deputy said he clocked Frederick at 140 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-69 northbound. He was also seen swerving through multiple vehicles.

The deputy attempted to pull Frederick over and conduct a traffic stop, but Frederick continued to speed down the highway. He eventually pulled over about three miles away from where the pursuit started.

While speaking with Frederick, the deputy said they could smell alcohol coming off of his breath. There was also a passenger in the vehicle with Frederick, identified as a 20-year-old Joseph Fisher.

After failing field sobriety tests, Frederick was administered a breathalyzer test, which showed his blood alcohol content as .108.

Frederick also submitted to a blood draw at a nearby hospital and was then taken into custody. He was booked into the Johnson County jail, but bonded out on Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Fisher’s blood alcohol content came back as .04 from his breathalyzer test. He was not arrested.

Frederick faces several charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving at an unreasonable speed, resisting law enforcement, and consuming alcohol as a minor.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.

