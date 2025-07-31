Plane Crash In Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WOWO) — At least one person was killed in a plane crash that happened in Greenwood Wednesday morning.

The Greenwood Fire Department said it happened near the intersection of Main Street and Sheek Road at around 10:45, just west of Interstate 65 and southeast of Indy South Greenwood Airport.

Police believe the plane crashed between a Circle K gas station and the Nest Event Center.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a small aircraft with one occupant, the pilot, who was deceased upon arrival,” said Tyler Swardson, Public Information Officer with the Greenwood Fire Department.

Swardson said they don’t know the cause of the crash.

“The NTSB and the FAA have been contacted. They’ll be taking over the investigation,” said Swardson.

The pilot was the only person on the aircraft. No one on the ground was injured.