September 20, 2023
Indiana News

Unemployment Numbers Show Slight Increase In August Report

by WOWO News0
"Unemployment office" by Bytemarks, CC BY 2.0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Unemployment across Indiana continues its upward trend  Inside Indiana Business reports that the state’s unemployment rate has risen slightly again from 3.3% to 3.4% in August, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s August report that was released Tuesday.

The state’s unemployment has ticked upward one-tenth of a percent every month since April’s 3%. The national percentage hangs at 3.8%. The workforce participation rate increased to 63.5%, which is still above the national rate of 62.8%. The total labor force tallies about 3.4 million Hoosiers.

As for job postings, almost 105,000 jobs were reported open in August. The construction industry added about 1,300 jobs last month, while manufacturing had 400 more available jobs.

Related posts

Holcomb Expels Rumors Of Potential Run For Federal Office

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Navy SEAL charged with murder moved to “less restrictive” prison conditions

Darrin Wright

Fifth Third Bank to shed 44 branches

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.