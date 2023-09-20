Unemployment Numbers Show Slight Increase In August Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Unemployment across Indiana continues its upward trend Inside Indiana Business reports that the state’s unemployment rate has risen slightly again from 3.3% to 3.4% in August, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s August report that was released Tuesday.

The state’s unemployment has ticked upward one-tenth of a percent every month since April’s 3%. The national percentage hangs at 3.8%. The workforce participation rate increased to 63.5%, which is still above the national rate of 62.8%. The total labor force tallies about 3.4 million Hoosiers.

As for job postings, almost 105,000 jobs were reported open in August. The construction industry added about 1,300 jobs last month, while manufacturing had 400 more available jobs.