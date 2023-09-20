September 20, 2023
Tax Rate Decrease Expected For Southwest Allen County Schools Residents

by Michael McIntyre0
(Photo Supplied/SACS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Southwest Allen County Schools officials stated on Tuesday Night that they anticipate the district’s tax rate will decrease by about 4 cents next year.  The decrease comes despite advertising a rate that reflects a nearly 9-cent increase.

The Journal Gazette reports that Business Director, Mark Snyder told the school board Tuesday that the advertised rate of 89.76 cents per $100 in assessed value is intentionally inflated to ensure the district captures all available tax dollars. Snyder’s projected rate is 76.87 cents, down from the 2023 certified rate of 81.11 cents.

SACS is the last Allen County district to advertise its proposed spending plan for next year and will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on October 10th with adoption set for October 24th.

