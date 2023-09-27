3RVRS Golf Tour Winding Down 2023 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the calendar is set to turn to October, some of Northeast Indiana’s top amateur golfers are getting set to close out their 2023 campaigns as the 3RVRS Golf Tour has just two events left before a season champion is determined.

After 7 months and 8 events, the tour heads into its final two events, the first of which is the 7th edition of the 3RVRS Tour Championship, a two-day event which takes place at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville this Saturday & Sunday, September 30th & October 1st before the tour comes to an end with the Tournament of Champions invite only event on October 21st at Autumn Ridge Golf Club.

For more information on the 3RVRS Golf Tour, including future tournaments and how to sign up for future events visit 3rvrsgolf.com