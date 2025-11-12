November 11, 2025
AP

US Navy Aircraft Carrier Group Moves Closer To Caribbean

by AP News0
uss nimitz, cvn 68, hmnzs te kaha, f77, uss nimitz, uss nimitz, uss nimitz, uss nimitz, uss nimitz

(AP) — The USS Gerald R. Ford has officially entered the U.S. Southern Command region, almost three weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth first announced he was ordering the aircraft carrier to aid in the campaign against alleged drug smugglers, according to a press release.

However, since the region’s borders reach well into the Atlantic Ocean, coming within a few hundred miles of Africa, it’s not clear just how close the carrier or its accompanying destroyers are to Caribbean waters. Multiple military officials wouldn’t offer further location details when asked by The Associated Press.

The Navy’s press release said the Ford and three destroyers — the USS Bainbridge, USS Mahan, and USS Winston Churchill — will join seven other ships, including three that carry a Marine Expeditionary Unit made up of thousands of Marines, that have been in the Caribbean for months.

Related posts

Ohio Voters Pass Constitutional Amendment Protecting Access to Abortion

AP News

Indiana toll road rate hike takes effect today

AP News

House GOP seeks hourly fee for public records searches

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.