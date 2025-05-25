PFW Ends Baseball, Softball Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue University’s Fort Wayne campus has ended its DI baseball and softball programs.

The programs were cut due to university budget cuts, with an announcement stating that about $1 million will be saved by cutting the two programs.

The school says they are working on a $6 million budget cut, with the athletic cuts effective immediately.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s baseball team has been around since 1970, collecting 644 victories over the years. The university’s softball program began in 1986 and ends its time with 558 victories.

The university says all student-athlete scholarships will continue to be honored.