USDA Invests $106M To Keep Working Forests Working

WASHINGTON DC, (WOWO) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today announced the U.S. Forest Service is investing $106 million to support state and landowner efforts to conserve private working forestlands across the country. Funded through the Forest Legacy Program, these projects will protect forests vital to the economic and social fabric of local communities, ensuring they remain productive, working forests for Americans and tourists to use and enjoy.

“Just like our farms and ranches, working forests are part of the backbone of rural America – providing jobs, timber, clean water, and places for families to hunt, fish, camp, hike and make lifelong memories,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “For too long our forests have been left idle, only to burn and devastate communities. President Trump has made it a priority to properly manage our forests, empowering USDA and our state partners to protect and unleash the full potential of their forestlands to help their communities grow and thrive.”

In total, the Forest Service will fund 10 projects across 177,000 acres of state- and privately owned forestlands in Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oregon and South Carolina. The investments advance President Trump’s Executive Order on Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production by safeguarding forests that supply critical wood products and outdoor recreation opportunities—both of which fuel rural prosperity by creating jobs and supporting rural economies.

The Forest Legacy Program is authorized by the Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act Of 1978 (16 U.S.C. 2103c) and operates through voluntary partnerships with states and landowners with the goal of conserving these lands while balancing other local uses and goals. Projects are selected through competitive state and national processes and carried out through conservation easements or fee-simple acquisitions. Lands conserved through the program either remain in private ownership with long-term protections or become new public lands managed by state or local governments.

Privately owned forests represent 60% of the nation’s 704 million forested acres. These lands are essential to the social, economic, cultural, and ecological fabric of local communities and play a critical role in national timber production, supplying 88% of all domestic timber.