On-going Kroger Negotiations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Contract negotiations are actively continuing between the Kroger Central Division and UFCW Local 700, as both parties work towards a new agreement for associates across Central Indiana and Indianapolis.

The latest development saw bargaining committees return to discussions last week, with a crucial contract extension signed through August 30.

Kroger employees, represented by UFCW Local 700, are seeking better wages and benefits, emphasizing the importance of securing a fair contract. This push for improved terms has drawn broader attention, with the AFL-CIO traveling around the country to promote organized labor, including a recent stop in Indianapolis to offer support to union members, including those representing Kroger associates.

Last week the company and union bargaining committees discussed potential updates to a previously recommended tentative agreement. Kroger received feedback from the union’s committee and will now take time to review the suggestions provided.

The signed contract extension ensures that current wages and benefits for Indianapolis associates will remain in effect through the end of August, preventing any immediate disruption. Both sides are still actively bargaining, and a strike is not imminent.

“At Kroger, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Colleen Juergensen, President of Kroger Central Division. “We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our associates, and we’re proud to invest in them through market-leading wages, strong benefits, and career opportunities. We believe that by working together with the Union, we can reach an agreement that truly reflects the value of our associates and the communities we’re honored to serve.”

The Company and Union bargaining committees are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, August 6. Associates are encouraged to stay informed through huddles with store leaders, bulletin board handouts, and updates on the company website.