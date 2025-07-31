July 31, 2025
Violent Goshen Domestic Disturbance

by David Scheie

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The Goshen Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired at 406 Maple Ct.

A 39-year-old man was found with a face injury but declined medical treatment.

Nearby homes were evacuated as the suspect, Shane Angel, barricaded himself inside the residence.

Following negotiations, Angel was taken into custody.

He faces charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery.

No property damage was reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

