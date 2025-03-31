March 31, 2025
USPS Operator Dog Bites In 2025

by Network Indiana0
STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Postal Service operators in Indiana say 67 letter carriers have experienced dog bites or dog attacks so far in fiscal year 2025.

This compares to 53 dog bites or dog attacks during the same period in 2024.

The USPS fiscal year begins Oct. 1. With deliveries every day, including Sundays and holidays, carriers often experience dog bites in urban, suburban, and rural settings.

The United States Postal Service is asking that dog owners securely lock their dog in another room until a delivery exchange is done.

