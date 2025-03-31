IMS Museum Renovation

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s 17-month, $60.5 million renovation is complete. This is the Museum’s first renovation in 40 years.

When the Museum re-opens to the public on April 2nd, visitors will experience 40,000 square feet of additional space housing new immersive and dynamic experiences, including seven permanent and three rotating galleries, and a Mezzanine dedicated to displaying incredible artifacts. The “basement”, now known as the “Lower Level” is open to everyone, showcasing rotating exhibits. The “Starting Line Experience”, places visitors in an immersive video space showcasing the pageantry leading up to the start of the “500”. Experience state-of-the art racing simulators and a “Pit Stop Challenge” for guests to learn the tools and equipment of the racing trade.

“I’m thrilled to welcome guests back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum after a massive renovation that finished on time and under budget. We have made the IMS Museum a cultural destination celebrating the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500,” said IMS Museum President Joe Hale. General admission tickets and memberships for the IMS Museum are now available at http://imsmuseum.org/tickets/.