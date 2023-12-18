USPS reminds customers to help clear snow and ice

STATEWIDE (WOWO) — The United States Postal Service is asking customers to help clear snow and ice as winter weather season arrives.

Sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes, are the key areas to focus on as letter carriers deliver mail.

USPS says hazards such as uneven surfaces, wet pavement, and snow and ice can pose a serious threat to Postal Service employees.

Here are some tips to consider:

Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox – including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear.

Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Residents and businesses with blue collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

The USPS says postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions.