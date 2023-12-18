December 18, 2023
Ohio News

Ohio District Court selects presiding judge

by Derek Decker0

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio Third District Court of Appeals has selected Judge John Willamowski to be the presiding judge once again next year.

The Van Wert Independent reports that Willamowski will preside over oral arguments, decide procedural motions and perform other related activities while leading the court.

Willamowski, a South Bend, Ind. native, was elected to the Court of Appeals of Ohio in 2006 and is the longest-serving active judge in the Third District, with 17 years of experience on the bench. He’s also a former Ohio State representative who served for five terms.

Related posts

A Pioneer Man Was Declared Guilty Of 10 Felony Charges On Monday

David Scheie

Two Ohio children sickened with swine flu strain at fair

AP News

Ohio health dept. to retire system after 4K uncounted deaths

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.