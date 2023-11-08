Van Wert Home Victim of “Swatting”

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Swatting is the term used when someone uses your information, and then makes a 911 call at your address that’s so severe police have to send a SWAT team, and a family in Van Wert had to deal with that over the weekend.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the family has asked to stay anonymous.

They say they were visiting Fort Wayne and when they got close to their home they noticed the emergency vehicles at the end of the road. When they saw the police cars in front of their house, they figured they were being swatted.

Van Wert’s police dispatch calls from Saturday night include officials saying they received a call from a man who claimed he shot his mother and threatened to shoot his brother and himself next.

The family believes this stemmed from the recent cyberbullying one of the children has been experiencing.

Swatting has become more common in the United States and the FBI now has a database to track cases.