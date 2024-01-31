Victims in Monday shooting ID’d as 2 teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the two victims as teenagers in Monday’s shooting.

18-year-old Lamarion Bailey and 17-year-old Adaija Okey were shot in the 700 block of Romy Avenue Monday evening.

Both deaths have been ruled homicides as each suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Okey was a senior at Snider High School.

The pair represent the third and fourth homicides in Allen County this year–all of which have been 18 years old or younger.

No suspect has been named and the incident remains under investigation.