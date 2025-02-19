Final Round Of Snow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indianapolis will see at least another inch of snow later today and into tonight, adding to what has already fallen this week. Roads could become slick as temperatures drop, and drivers should plan for slower commutes.

Snow is expected to start this afternoon and continue into the evening before tapering off overnight. While totals won’t be extreme, untreated surfaces could become slippery.

“We’re probably looking at a 6-7 hour period where it’ll be generally light snow,” said Mike Ryan of the National Weather Service.

“And with as cold as it’s going to be that snow is going to be fluffy so it will be able to accumulate rather easily.”

By Thursday morning, most of the snow will have already fallen, but some will still be on the ground. That should give city and state crews enough time to clear the rest.

“I think we’ll an inch and that would be enough to cause some travel issues on untreated bridges and roadways,” said Ryan.

He adds that by the weekend temperatures will be back in the 50s.