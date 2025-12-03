Vision Zero Task Force

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A task force in Indianapolis has adopted an action plan called “Vision Zero” with the goal of eliminating all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2035.

The task force approved its plan at Tuesday night’s City-County Council meeting. It is made up of 15 people including councilors and officials from multiple city agencies like IMPD, IFD and DPW. Representatives from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, AARP Indiana and IndyGo are also involved.

Indy Vision Zero Administrator LeAndre Level said they have been holding multiple meetings and getting feedback from the community about their plan because they believe every traffic death and injury is preventable.

“When you prioritize safety over your convenience, that’s what saves lives,” Level said Tuesday.

Work on the “Vision Zero” initiative first began in 2024. Members of the task force then started developing a plan that was first revealed to the public in June 2025.

The 102-page action plan lists five key principles:

Safe speeds

Safe streets

Safe people

Safe vehicles

Post-crash care

The task force said they are taking a data-driven approach with their action plan to try and limit and eventually eliminate all traffic-related deaths and injuries over the next 10 years. Part of the data they looked at said just 5% of Indianapolis streets accounted for 43% of fatal and incapacitating crashes.

Some factors for these serious crashes happening around the city that have been identified are distracted drivers, ignoring traffic signals and unsafe speeds.

Council member John Barth said the task force will be meeting more in 2026 and will begin setting up public dashboards and accountability tools to track the plan’s progress.

“The plan is only as good as what comes after and now we have to turn our attention to implementation,” said Councilor Barth.

Also included in the approved “Vision Zero” plan is putting out more pedestrian crossings and adjusting speed limits on certain roads.