Fort Wayne Officials Warn Residents To Safeguard Pipes Ahead Of Extreme Cold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With temperatures expected to fall into the single digits, Fort Wayne officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect their homes from frozen pipes and potential water damage.

City officials say homeowners should keep garage doors closed to help retain heat and shield water meters and interior plumbing from the cold. Running a small trickle of lukewarm water can keep pipes from freezing by maintaining steady flow.

Residents are also encouraged to open cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach pipes under sinks. Officials advise that everyone in the household know the location of the home’s main water shut-off valve in case water needs to be turned off quickly.

Authorities say taking preventative steps now can help avoid costly repairs, frozen pipes and service interruptions during the upcoming cold snap.