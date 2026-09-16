Walking and strength training can support weight loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Combining regular walking with strength training may help people support their weight-loss goals while maintaining muscle.

TOPS Club, Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support organization, says people don’t need to spend hours in a gym or follow an intense workout routine to stay active.

Walking can be an accessible way to increase daily activity and burn additional calories. Because it is low-impact and doesn’t require specialized equipment, it can be incorporated into everyday routines.

TOPS suggests taking a brisk walk in the morning, walking after dinner, using work or lunch breaks to get some steps in, parking farther away when running errands or taking the stairs when possible.

Strength training can also play a role in weight management by helping people maintain muscle as they lose weight. Exercises such as squats, lunges, rows and presses can provide resistance without requiring heavy weights or a gym membership.

The organization recommends combining the two forms of exercise. Walking can provide regular daily movement, while strength-training workouts a few times a week can challenge muscles and help maintain strength.

For people who are new to exercise, TOPS recommends starting with regular walks and simple strength exercises, then gradually increasing walking time, pace, resistance or workout frequency.

TOPS also emphasizes that weight loss is a process and that a sustainable routine is one that fits a person’s lifestyle and can be maintained over time.

TOPS Club was founded in 1948 and provides weight-management support through weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating guidance, exercise and wellness information. The organization has about 50,000 members and chapters across all 50 states and Canada.

The organization says visitors can attend their first TOPS meeting for free. More information is available at TOPS.org or by calling 800-932-8677.