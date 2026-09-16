East State Village project approved to improve safety and support business growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A $2.6 million construction project along East State Boulevard has been approved in committee by the Fort Wayne City Council, with final passage expected September 22.

The project is part of the East State Village Connected Neighborhoods initiative, which aims to improve safety and support business growth along the near north side corridor.

The project will make improvements along East State Boulevard between Kentucky Avenue and Florida Drive, including wider sidewalks, landscape buffers, ADA-compliant curb ramps, pedestrian signals and 29 new ornamental lights.

Between Parnell and Hobson Road, the roadway will be reconfigured from four narrow lanes to three wider lanes. The center lane will serve as a dedicated turn lane. The project will also add traffic signals for protected left turns, vehicle detection technology and coordinated signal timing.

According to the city, there were 367 reported crashes along East State Boulevard between 2021 and 2025. Of those, 74 were sideswipes, 110 involved left turns or angle crashes and 199 were rear-end crashes. Nearly one in five crashes involved an injury, and three pedestrians were killed in crashes along the corridor.

Community Development Director Jonathan Leist says the project is intended to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians while making the corridor more walkable and attractive to customers.

The East State Village Collaborative includes the Beacon Woods, Forest Park, North Anthony and Northside neighborhoods. More than 500 resident engagements helped shape the project, with residents showing support for wider sidewalks, landscaping and strategies to slow traffic.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and be completed by the end of October 2027.

Funding will come from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission capital fund and local income tax.