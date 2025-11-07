WalletHub Study Ranks States For Weight And Overall Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new WalletHub study ranks Indiana 19th out of 50 states for weight and overall health, putting it just ahead of other Midwest states like Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois.

The study used a variety of measures, including obesity rates, diet quality, exercise habits, and access to healthy food, to compare states.

According to WalletHub, the states with the highest levels of weight and related health concerns include West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The rankings provide a snapshot of how Hoosiers and residents in other states fare when it comes to health and lifestyle factors.