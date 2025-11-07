November 6, 2025
Lafayette Woman Allegedly Sets Home On Fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Lafayette woman has been arrested for allegedly setting her home on fire because she was “tired of people watching her.”

Court documents say 49-year-old Annette Fisher faces one count of arson in Tippecanoe County.

Authorities requested a $100,000 surety bond and a $10,000 cash bond.

Firefighters responded Monday morning to a home on South Fourth Street, where the blaze caused significant damage to the first floor.

No people were inside at the time, but a dog reportedly did not survive.

