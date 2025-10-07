Teen Killed In Weekend Crash Identified As Harlan Resident

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in New Haven.

Emma Grace Barnett, 19, of Harlan, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in the 14300 block of State Road 37. Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 5:37 a.m. on Saturday, October 4.

According to the coroner’s report, Barnett died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer. She is the 35th traffic-related fatality in Allen County this year.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash have been released at this time.