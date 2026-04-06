Walmart And Sam’s Club Launch ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ Campaign In Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Shoppers across Northeast Indiana can turn everyday purchases into meals for families in need as Walmart and Sam’s Club kick off their 13th annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

Running from April 6 through May 3, the nationwide effort invites customers in Fort Wayne and surrounding communities to support hunger relief through simple actions at checkout or online.

The campaign benefits Feeding America and its network of local food banks, including Community Harvest Food Bank.

Customers can participate in three ways: donating or rounding up their total at checkout, purchasing specially marked products in-store or online, or giving directly through Feeding America’s campaign website. Each participating product purchased helps provide at least one meal through Walmart or five meals through Sam’s Club, up to campaign limits.

Since its launch in 2014, the initiative has generated more than $227 million and helped secure over 2 billion meals for people facing hunger nationwide.

Local leaders say the campaign plays a critical role in meeting growing needs. According to Community Harvest Food Bank, food insecurity continues to rise, with nearly 48 million Americans—including more than 14 million children—affected, the highest levels in over a decade.

Campaign organizers say the effort is rooted in the idea that small contributions can make a big difference. With support from customers, retailers, and suppliers, the initiative aims to expand access to nutritious food and strengthen communities across Northeast Indiana and beyond.