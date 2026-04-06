Possible Grenade Found in Columbus Indiana Yard Prompts Police Response

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities responded to a residential neighborhood Saturday morning after a possible explosive device was discovered in a yard.

Police say a resident found what appeared to be a hand grenade while mowing the lawn, prompting officials to secure the area and shut down nearby roads as a precaution.

According to WPTA, the Columbus Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene to assess and safely handle the device.

Officials have not confirmed whether the object was active or posed an immediate threat.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the origin and nature of the device.