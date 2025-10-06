Ward’s Clock Runs Out Friday

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) – Roy Lee Ward is scheduled to be executed this Friday for the 2001 rape and murder of 15-year-old Stacy Payne, a crime that shocked the southern Indiana community nearly 25 years ago.

The Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended the execution proceed, citing the “heinous and brutal” nature of the attack. On Monday, Governor Mike Braun confirmed he would not intervene, saying he would honor the board’s recommendation.

Ward was convicted of breaking into the Tell City home of Stacy Payne, sexually assaulting her, and slashing her throat in a prolonged and violent attack. The case has gone through years of appeals, but with all legal avenues exhausted, the execution will move forward as scheduled.

This would be Indiana’s first execution since 2009.