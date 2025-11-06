Wednesday Evening Storage Facility Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a storage facility southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Broadway around 8 p.m. for a brush fire in the woods along the railroad tracks.

When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the nearby BTE Storage units.

Crews called for backup and quickly worked to contain the fire, which had spread to several storage units.

Broadway was temporarily closed so firefighters could connect hoses to nearby hydrants.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was able to bring the fire under control, putting out flames in both the woods and the storage units.