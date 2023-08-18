Weekend Events 8/18 – 8/20

TinCaps Baseball

Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20 • Parkview Field

Choose a theme and enjoy a TinCaps Baseball Game this weekend! Friday is Star Wars Night, Saturday is Fireworks Night, and Sunday get autographs from the players.

Open Streets

Sunday, August 20 • Calhoun Street Corridor

Fort Wayne’s biggest block party! This free event closes the streets to vehicles and opens them for walking, biking, roller skating, and over 100 free activities along the way.

Woodland Plants Hike

Saturday, August 19 • Lindenwood Nature Preserve

Spend some time in the peaceful woodland atmosphere of Lindenwood Nature Preserve and learn how to identify small woodland plants native to the preserve.

Concert on the Farm

Sunday, August 20 • Salomon Farm

Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy an evening of live music in a beautiful country setting. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Shigs in Pit and Mad Anthony.

Sweet Breeze Canal Boat Cruises

Recurring weekly on Saturdays and Sundays through October 8 • Promenade Park

See Fort Wayne’s rivers on Sweet Breeze, an authentic 1840 canal boat replica. Enjoy a wine and chocolate tasting tour on Saturday or a special tour on Sunday during Open Streets.