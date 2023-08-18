Public Safety Alert Canceled As Missing 12-Year-Old Girl In Fort Wayne Found Safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Public Safety Alert that was issued early Friday morning for a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Wayne has been canceled. Aniyah Jackson had last seen at around 10:30 P.M. on Thursday Night near the 4800 block of Woodmark Drive wearing a dark shirt, blue ripped jeans, and Jordan shoes.

According the Fort Wayne Police Department, the girl was found safe shortly after 8 A.M. Friday, according to the child’s mother via a social media post. Our partners in news at 21Alive say that FWPD Dispatch have also confirmed the child’s safety.