August 18, 2023
Local News

Public Safety Alert Canceled As Missing 12-Year-Old Girl In Fort Wayne Found Safe

by Michael McIntyre0
("Police Blue Lights" by Ken Hawkins, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  An Public Safety Alert that was issued early Friday morning for a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Wayne has been canceled.  Aniyah Jackson had last seen at around 10:30 P.M. on Thursday Night near the 4800 block of Woodmark Drive wearing a dark shirt, blue ripped jeans, and Jordan shoes.

According the Fort Wayne Police Department, the girl was found safe shortly after 8 A.M. Friday, according to the child’s mother via a social media post.  Our partners in news at 21Alive say that FWPD Dispatch have also confirmed the child’s safety.

