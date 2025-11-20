Wells County Coroner Cliff Thomas Resigns; GOP Schedules Caucus To Fill Vacancy

Bluffton, Ind. (WOWO) — Wells County Coroner Cliff Thomas has resigned from his position effective immediately, according to an announcement Thursday from Wells County Republican Party Chairman Preston T. Wright.

Wright said Thomas’ resignation will allow the Coroner’s Office to regain stability following recent issues involving the office.

“I appreciate that Cliff has finally chosen to do the right thing for the community by resigning. This allows the Coroner’s Office to focus on its important work and operate with stability,” Wright said in a statement. He also thanked several county officials — including Council President Seth Whicker, Prosecutor Colin Andrews, and County Attorney Ted Storer — for their work in evaluating options during the situation. Wright added his appreciation for Chief Deputy Coroner Hilarie Gaskill, who has been overseeing the office since the incident.

Wright said he hopes Thomas “gets the help he needs and can move forward in a positive way, while the judicial system ensures accountability.”

With the resignation, the Wells County Republican Party has scheduled a caucus to fill the vacancy. The caucus will be held Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Wells County Republican Headquarters at 125 S. Johnson St. in Bluffton.

Candidates seeking the appointment must reside in Wells County, meet all statutory requirements to serve as coroner, and qualify as a “Qualified Primary Republican” under Indiana Republican Party rules. Those interested must file a Declaration of Candidacy (Form CEB-5) with Caucus Chairman Preston T. Wright no later than 72 hours before the caucus. The form is available through the Indiana Secretary of State’s website.

Until a replacement is selected, the Coroner’s Office will continue operating under Chief Deputy Coroner Hilarie Gaskill to ensure uninterrupted services.

Questions may be directed to the Wells County Republican Party through its website, wells.gop/contact. The party noted that it does not endorse candidates in local primaries or caucuses.