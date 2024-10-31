Wendy’s Employee Shot Overnight on S. Clinton Street in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning at the Wendy’s restaurant on 1201 S. Clinton Street, where an employee was shot inside the building.

Officers arrived around 1;40 a.m. and began providing immediate medical assistance to the injured male employee, applying a tourniquet to manage his gunshot wounds. The employee, who stated he did not recognize the shooter, was reportedly hit by gunfire from outside the restaurant, as other employees indicated that shots had come from the parking lot on the south side of the building.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived.