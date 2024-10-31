October 31, 2024
Full House Resorts Unveils New Location for Proposed New Haven Casino and Resort Near I-469

by Heather Starr0
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – Full House Resorts has announced a new location for its proposed New Haven Casino and Resort.

The new proposed location is just south of the U.S. 30 and I-469 intersection, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Initially planned for a field off I-469 near South Doyle and Harper Roads, the casino’s new potential location would place it across from the Flying J Travel Center, a short distance from the original site.

Full House Resorts hopes the updated site will provide convenient access for visitors traveling through the area, adding to Northeast Indiana’s growing entertainment landscape. The company says it will continue working with local officials as it pursues final approvals for the project.

