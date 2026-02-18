Rare Frost Quake Explained After Michigan Shaking

ST CLAIR SHORES, MI (WOWO) A sudden boom and brief ground shaking in St. Clair Shores damaged a convenience store and left residents searching for answers.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven near Little Mack and 11 Mile. Surveillance video shows tile flooring rising and buckling during the event, damaging several feet of the store’s floor, according to WXYZ-TV.

Residents across the area reported feeling a quick but intense jolt. Some initially believed the shaking was caused by an earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the National Earthquake Information Center reviewed data from nearby seismic stations and found no evidence of earthquake activity.

A meteorologist with WXYZ told the station the likely cause was a frost quake, a rare phenomenon that can occur after prolonged periods of subfreezing temperatures.

Frost quakes happen when groundwater freezes and expands, creating pressure that can crack soil and produce both audible booms and noticeable ground movement. The event typically lasts only seconds but can cause localized damage.

No injuries were reported. The shaking prompted discussion across the community as residents sought explanations for the unusual occurrence.