NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) — Average gas prices have dropped just over 6 cents per gallon in the past week around Northeast Indiana according to Gas Buddy.

With an average price of 2-85 per gallon for regular unleaded, the Summit City’s gas prices are 11 cents lower than a month ago and nearly 29 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

Nationally, a gallon of regular is averaging $3.09.

That’s up about 5 cents per gallon.