February 11, 2025
Allen County Bar Foundation offers law school scholarships

by Alyssa Foster
Students with ties to Allen County may be eligible for a scholarship from the Allen County Bar Foundation.

Scholarships provide up to $2,500 for law students and $1,500 for undergraduates preparing for the Law School Admissions Test. Indiana currently ranks in the bottom ten nationally for attorneys, with only 2.3 attorneys per thousand residents.

So, the ACBF is looking to support those considering a career in law. The scholarship application will be available on the ACBF’s website from March 1 through April 15.

The ACBF says they believe the Legal Opportunity Scholarship is a step toward improving the number of attorneys in the state, making justice for Hoosiers more accessible. 

