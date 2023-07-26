75.83 F
Whitley County police investigating after construction worker dies Tuesday

by Ian Randall0

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call a “construction accident” that killed a construction worker Tuesday afternoon.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say first responders were called to the area of State Road 14, between 700 East and County Line Road around 2:15 p.m. They located a worker who had died after an incident with a line boring machine.

The worker’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

