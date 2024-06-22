Wildfires Disrupt Traffic in East Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A series of wildfires in east Allen County is causing traffic along US 30 and State Road 101 on Saturday evening.

Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) Dispatch confirms that traffic is being affected along US 30 and State Road 101 in east Allen County as authorities respond to a series of wildfires. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, US 30, which was initially closed, has now reopened, while State Road 101 remains closed as firefighting efforts continue.

Stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.