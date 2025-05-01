May 1, 2025
Indiana News

Michigan Man Facing Charges In DeKalb County

by David Scheie0
A close-up of human hands handcuffed on a table with a dark background, depicting law enforcement themes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana State Police Trooper was on patrol in the construction zone near Auburn when he noticed a car driving without headlights or taillights.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and discovered what he suspected to be an illegal substance which turned out to be cocaine.

Inside the car, a gun along with other drug-related items were seized. 65-year-old Steven Entama was arrested for felony possession of cocaine along with possession of paraphernalia and OWI involving a controlled substance.

Related posts

I-94 Section Reopens Day after NW Indiana Pileup

Kayla Blakeslee

Head-on crash on Old US 27, one dead and two injured

Brooklyne Beatty

Vandals hit LaGrange park

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.