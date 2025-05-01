Michigan Man Facing Charges In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana State Police Trooper was on patrol in the construction zone near Auburn when he noticed a car driving without headlights or taillights.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and discovered what he suspected to be an illegal substance which turned out to be cocaine.

Inside the car, a gun along with other drug-related items were seized. 65-year-old Steven Entama was arrested for felony possession of cocaine along with possession of paraphernalia and OWI involving a controlled substance.