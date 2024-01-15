Wind Chill Warning In Effect For Monday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bitter cold with dangerously low temperatures will greet the region once again today. The National Weather Service says that a Wind Chill Warning will be in effect until Noon today for the entire region where lows as cold as 25 degrees below zero are possible which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Officials say that if you do have to venture out or still work, make sure to dress in warm layers and limit outdoor time significantly. Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the single digits, but wind chills will be locked into a subzero status all day long.

Stay tuned to WOWO for the latest when it comes to your updated travel outlook and weather conditions.