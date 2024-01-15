Indiana Revenue Comes In Ahead of Original December Estimates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s revenue collections outpaced projections in December. The Indiana State Budget Agency released their latest report this past Friday and say that General Fund revenues last month totaled just under $2 billion, which was 13.3% higher than the updated December 2023 forecast and 16.7% higher than the same month last year.

The agency also says that collections from individual taxes came in above the monthly estimate. Individual income tax collections totaled $768 million last month, which was $232 million above projections and $228 million above December 2022. Sales tax collections were 0.3% below the monthly estimate.

You can find the latest state revenue report here.