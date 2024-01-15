January 15, 2024
Indiana News

Indiana Revenue Comes In Ahead of Original December Estimates

by Michael McIntyre0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Indiana’s revenue collections outpaced projections in December.  The Indiana State Budget Agency released their latest report this past Friday and say that General Fund revenues last month totaled just under $2 billion, which was 13.3% higher than the updated December 2023 forecast and 16.7% higher than the same month last year.

The agency also says that collections from individual taxes came in above the monthly estimate.  Individual income tax collections totaled $768 million last month, which was $232 million above projections and $228 million above December 2022. Sales tax collections were 0.3% below the monthly estimate.

You can find the latest state revenue report here.

Related posts

South Bend Officer Hurt by Crash into Building

WOWO News

Police tell Ind. House leader of scooter concerns

Dean Jackson

Ex-Japanese Biz Exec to Lead Ind.’s Asian Strategy

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.