Windy Rainy Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A fast-moving weather system is set to bring gusty winds and steady rain to much of Indiana this weekend, forecaster Andrew White with the National Weather Service says.

Rain will start Saturday afternoon, moving in from the east, and continue through the night before tapering off Sunday morning. White says the system will be short-lived but impactful.

“We’re expecting winds to really pick up Saturday afternoon, with sustained speeds around 25 to 35 mph,” White said. “By Sunday, some areas could see gusts hitting 40 mph or more.”

The heaviest rain is expected overnight, though showers will come in waves through the evening.

“It’s going to come in waves during the evening, but most of the rainfall will hit overnight,” White said. “We can’t completely rule out a few isolated strong storms during the night, but overall, this system is more wind-driven than storm-driven.”

Northern Indiana has a rainfall deficit of up to 5 inches, while southern areas near Evansville are short closer to 2 inches.

“It’s definitely going to help in places dealing with dry conditions, especially up north,” White said. “But this isn’t going to solve all the problems. It’s a step in the right direction, not a cure-all.”

Temperatures will drop noticeably after the system moves out, with lows near 40 degrees Sunday night in northeastern Indiana.

“It’ll feel like a true October chill once this system clears out,” White said.

Another quick-moving system could bring more rain Tuesday.

“We’re heading into the second half of October with a fairly active stretch,” White said. “We’ve got another round of rain coming Tuesday, not as strong, but still something we’re keeping an eye on.”