Comedy For A Cause Returns To Fort Wayne To Benefit Local Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A night of laughter will once again help fight hunger in northeast Indiana as “Crackin’ Up For A Cause” returns to the Fort Wayne Comedy Club on Friday, October 24. The comedy fundraiser, now in its second installment, will benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank, with portions of ticket sales going directly to the organization.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne Comedy Club, located at 1324 Minnich Rd. Tickets are $15, and attendees must be 18 or older.

The event is headlined by Shea Freeman, a nationally touring comedian and third-place winner of the World Series of Comedy. Also performing are regional comics Eilee Nolton and Andy Wandy, with the night hosted by local comedian Joey Lee of Joey Lee Comedy.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event back and continue using comedy to make a real difference in our community,” said Joey Lee, one of the event’s organizers. “Last time, we raised enough to provide over 800 meals. This time, we’re hoping to top that.”

The evening will also include a $100 cash raffle, additional prize giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase at affordable prices. For those unable to attend in person, live stream access is also available.

The event is a joint effort between Joey Lee Comedy and the Fort Wayne Comedy Club, owned and operated by Chris Ketler. Both Lee and Ketler, along with local producer Adam Roby, are available for interviews leading up to and during the event.

With a mix of stand-up talent, community spirit, and charitable giving, organizers hope to draw a strong crowd and turn laughter into support for families in need.